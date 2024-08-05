Dolgellau 138 for 7 lost to Halkyn 139 for 3 by 7 wickets
North Wales League, Division 1
A BELOW par performance by Dolgellau on Saturday resulted in a defeat by Halkyn at the Marian, the lacklustre show being particularly disappointing after a good win at Buckley the previous week.
Winning the toss and batting, Dolgellau were tied down by the visiting bowlers, notching up 138 for 7 from their 45 overs before Halkyn reached their target at 139 for 3 in the 34th over, the hosts' bowling not getting their first wicket until it was 69 in the 16th over, opener Nabeel Khan batting through with 69 not out.
A new opening combination did not last long for the home team, Jaco Oosthuizen, caught by Khan from the bowling of Sam Hamilton in the 4th over.
Opener Morgan Yorke, after adding 39 for the second wicket with Lafras Van Vuuren, was lbw to Ben Roberts for 29 with four boundaries, which proved to be his side's top score.
Six runs later Lafras was bowled for 14, giving Roberts a second wicket.
Jack Williamson and Sion Francis had an alliance of 34 for the 4th wicket.
From the 16th to the 26th over Dolgellau only added 14 runs to the total as spinners Alex North (the captain), Muhammad Bajwa and Khan took control.
When the total was on 88, Francis was caught and bowled by Khan for 19 and at 98, Williamson gave a catch to James Beresford, after making 21. In the 40th over it became 116 for 6, Stuart Evans run out by Hamilton.
From the last five overs, 24 were scored, number seven batter Phil Deane making 17 with 2 fours, until he was caught by North off Khan.
Skipper Jack Williams was on 11 not out as Dolgellau closed on 138 for 7, Richard Rees the other not out batter.
Although wicketless North had an exceptional spell of 9 overs, 3 maidens, for just 16 runs.
Ben Roberts did some good work opening the bowling, claiming 2 for 20 from his 9 overs and Nabeel Khan had 2 for 23, also from 9.
The other wicket takers were Bajwa 1 for 24 from 9 overs and Hamilton 1 for 28 from 4 overs.
Finlay Rooke-Hart bowled 5 overs for 25 runs at the end of the innings. Unlike their hosts, Halkyn's openers did a good job, having 69 runs on the board after 16 overs, Khan and Ben Roberts the batters, the bowlers not having any success.
In the 16th over, bowled by Lafras, Halkyn lost two wickets.
Roberts made 26, caught by Yorke at mid on and Hamilton at number three was bowled, Lafras taking his 25th wicket of the season.
Khan and Duane Williams had a partnership of 40, Williams contributing just a single to the stand before he was caught Lafras, bowled Llio Parry.
From 119 for 3 in the 30th over, Halkyn did not lose another wicket, Khan guiding them to a 7 wicket victory with an undefeated 69 from 109 deliveries, his fifty coming up from 82 balls, striking 10 fours in all.
At the other end Bajwa was 11 not out. Dolgellau used 8 bowlers and seemed to be resigned to their fate well before the end, which was reached at 139 for 3 from 33.3 overs.
Lafras claimed 2 for 30 from his 9 overs with 4 maidens and Parry had 1 for 11 from 2.3 overs at the end of the innings.
The other bowlers were Francis 4 overs for 20 runs, Williams 5 overs for 16, Yorke 3 overs for 17, Williamson 5 overs for 15, Oosthuizen 3 overs for 16 and Dyfan Hughes 2 overs for 9 runs. Halkyn earn 14 points, Dolgellau 1 point.
Dolgellau's Joel Eynon played for Cricket Wales North Under 14s on Sunday when they beat Wales South Under 14s at Clydach, Swansea. Joel took 3 wickets for 18 runs from 5 overs as the South made 87 in reply to the North's 144.