Nigel Salmon maintained the pressure early on in his spell. With the total having just passed 200 and soon after raising his bat to mark his half century, Snowy was bowled by Salmon for 51 runs featuring five 4s and a 6. Floyd and Snowdon together put on a stand of 138 runs in 20 overs yet Aberaeron felt that they needed at least 250 on the board to feel comfortable in defence and with less than 7 overs remaining this felt a long way off. Cue Hywel Rees, who in the space of 10 balls had raced to 31 runs in a 44 run partnership with Dave Floyd. Four 4s and two booming 6s were punctuated by some equally belligerent shots from Dave to bring up his century in style. Floyd’s landmark was greeted enthusiastically by the home crowd, enjoying a day of cricket in the sunshine.