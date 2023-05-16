Aberaeron followed their victory over Aberystwyth’s 1sts last weekend with a comfortable looking but hard earned win over the second team, writes Arif Saad.
Aberaeron (268-4) beat Aberystwyth II (126) by 142 runs
West Wales Conference sponsored by Fine and Country
Hywel Rees won the toss and, with the sun out and a fast dry outfield, elected to bat first and attempt to set an imposing target. Dave Floyd, the anchor of the successful chase last weekend was joined by a new opening partner making his debut for Aberaeron, Ollie Evans.
Having impressed at winter nets, hopes were high for Aberaeron’s new top order batter and he soon showed why with classical straight drives effortlessly beating the fielders and finding the boundary.
Floyd too was in a more industrious mood early on, running hard for quick singles and also peppering the cover boundary with the field brought in. Nigel Salmon, leading the 2nds, was eventually forced to drop the field back and protect the straight boundaries as Dave and Ollie eased past 50 runs in the 9th over.
The introduction of Michele Watson as first change helped check the scoring and seemed to settle Austin Thomas too, as he improved as his spell went on. It was Austin who made the breakthrough as he was awarded an LBW decision against Ollie, despite many spectators feeling that they had heard bat on ball. 33 runs from 36 balls, with 5 fours, was a fine start in Aberaeron colours for Ollie.
Neil Snowdon joined Dave Floyd and the two set about building a game defining partnership. The pair accumulated steadily, punishing the occasional loose delivery and taking few risks as they steered Aberaeron to 99 at the 20 over mark and then on past 150. It was a credit to the Aberystwyth bowlers that, despite not taking a wicket, they managed to keep a lid on the scoring rate. Pranav Krishna and Watson in tandem were particularly effective until Floyd eventually got hold of Krishna with some big blows in his final over.
Nigel Salmon maintained the pressure early on in his spell. With the total having just passed 200 and soon after raising his bat to mark his half century, Snowy was bowled by Salmon for 51 runs featuring five 4s and a 6. Floyd and Snowdon together put on a stand of 138 runs in 20 overs yet Aberaeron felt that they needed at least 250 on the board to feel comfortable in defence and with less than 7 overs remaining this felt a long way off. Cue Hywel Rees, who in the space of 10 balls had raced to 31 runs in a 44 run partnership with Dave Floyd. Four 4s and two booming 6s were punctuated by some equally belligerent shots from Dave to bring up his century in style. Floyd’s landmark was greeted enthusiastically by the home crowd, enjoying a day of cricket in the sunshine.
Despite Hywel falling to a brave catch by Rhys Jones off the bowling of Salmon soon after, the captain had done the job for his team. There was still time for a quick cameo from Ted Trewella, smashing 18 off 8 balls before another excellent catch, this time by Graham Saunders, handed Rhys Jones a wicket.
The flurry of runs in the final six over left Aberaeron on 268/4 but the star of the show was Dave Floyd, carrying his bat to finish on 106*, his first century for several years and his first at the School Fields ground for Aberaeron.
Both sets of players enjoyed a fine tea provided by Martin and Jaqui from Tafarn y Cadwgan and, feeling refreshed, Aberaeron took to the field to attempt to close out the game.
If there was any complacency in the Aberaeron ranks, Aberystwyth openers Matt Salter and Matt Dodds quickly knocked that out of them as they both raced into double figures with some powerful stroke-making. Kurt Forward, also making his debut for the weekend team, couldn’t settle into a rhythm as both Matts punished anything short.
Hywel Rees was forced into an early bowling change and decided to bring himself on and change ends for Paul Hughes. Both decisions were swiftly vindicated as first Salter was dismissed LBW by Hywel with a trademark swinging delivery and then Dodds was bowled by Hughes. Hywel then accounted for Austin, Dave Floyd having batted for 40 overs taking a fine edge standing up to Hywel. Hughes picked up two further wickets – captain Nigel Salmon and Mehul Panchal both bowled by the wily campaigner to leave him with figures of 3-18 from his 8 overs, the majority of those runs coming in the opening flurry before the change of ends.
Ollie Evans and Morgan Ashton maintained the pressure but stands of 17 and 32 featuring last weekend’s half-centurion Graham Saunders took Aberystwyth up towards 100. Morgan Ashton eventually removed Michele Watson for a plucky 13, Arif Saad holding on to a low catch in the covers. Morgan was handed another wicket next ball as Fawad Khan went back and across to steer a delivery down to fine leg but managed to tread on his stumps in doing so, out hit wicket.
Graham Saunders was looking in fine form, picking up on anything short of a length to heave away in an arc from long-on to deep square-leg, but was running out of partners. Arif Saad trapped Rhys Jones in front for 1 and then had Pranav caught at mid-off for 3. Anthony Evans steered his first ball faced in his 80th year for a single and accompanied Saunders as he brought up his second fifty in two weeks. With the field having spread to his favoured areas, Saunders eventually fell to Arif Saad, Kurt Forward marking his debut with an excellent running catch in the deep to secure the win.
Aberaeron shared the wickets with 2 apiece for Hywel Rees and Morgan Ashton and 3 each for Paul Hughes and Arif Saad. Graham Saunders and Neil Snowdon both scored 51 for their respective teams but the player of the match for 106* and a fine wicket keeping performance with no extras conceded and a sharp catch went to Dave Floyd.
Aberystwyth can be satisfied that they competed hard at times both with bat and ball but Aberaeron eventually had enough to come out on top. Aberystwyth will host Rachel’s Talybont next weekend as Aberaeron prepare to welcome Aberystwyth University Commoners in a meeting of the two unbeaten teams in the league.