BETHESDA 262 beat DOLGELLAU 142 by 120 runs
North Wales League, Division 1
DOLGELLAU travelled to Bethesda with a much depleted side, and suffered the consequences, losing by 120 runs, with several key players missing on Saturday.
Bethesda posted 262 before Dolgellau fell for 142.
It went from bad to much worse for the visitors, a player withdrew from the team on Friday afternoon due to an injury while playing golf, and on match day, a player’s car broke down en route which meant that Dolgellau only had nine players fielding after the hosts had elected to bat first. Not ideal. At least they were there in time to bat!
Bethesda skipper Carwyn Williams was bowled by Jack Williams, the visiting captain, to make it 14 for 1 in three overs.
Opener Richie Parry and Matthew Harrington added 37 for the second wicket, the latter bowled by Richard Rees for 16.
At 84, Parry was caught and bowled by Jack Williamson for 25.
Four runs later Nick Parry was bowled by Lafras Van Vuuren for 26; 88 for 4.
Thereafter Ben Parker and Richard Green put on 69 for the fifth wicket.
Parker had scored 41 off 29 balls when he was caught by the keeper Rob Humphreys, the bowler Joel Eynon.
The sixth wicket alliance between Green and Australian Daniel Oshyer produced another 60 runs as the part time bowlers toiled with just nine in the field.
The returning Lafras broke the partnership by bowling Green for 40; 217 for 6 with Oshyer on 40.
Lafras had Jason Parry lbw and Andrew Day was stumped by Humphreys off Dyfan Hughes to leave it at 239 for 8.
In the meantime Oshyer had made it to a half century from 39 deliveries, and he was eventually bowled by Lafras for his side's top score of 79, striking 4 sixes and 4 fours.
No more runs were added, Lafras claiming his 5th wicket by bowling Lee Williams, Bethesda closing on 262 from 41.3 overs.
Lafras Van Vuuren bowled 8.3 overs and took 5 for 46 while five bowlers had a wicket apiece, Jack Williams, Rees, Williamson, Eynon and Hughes.
Williamson and Dave Jenkins opened proceedings for Dolgellau, taking it to 28, at which Williamson was dismissed caught and bowled by Parker in the 12th over for 18.
Craig Newey took two wickets to make the score 41 for 3, Jenkins for 14 and Humphreys lbw.
Lafras, at number 3, and Jack Williams had a partnership of 53, Williams going for 20 giving Lee Williams a wicket.
Day pocketed two wickets to reduce the visitors to 104 for 6 from 33 overs, a long way off the home team total.
Lafras was still there and with Phil Leeds added 33 for the 7th wicket, Leeds falling for 13 as the overs ran out.
Lafras reached his 50 before he was the 8th wicket to fall for 56 caught by the keeper Nick Parry giving Newey a 4th wicket.
Lafras hit a six and 5 fours in his 2nd successive half century.
The innings closed on 142 in the penultimate over, Newey starring with the ball, 4 for just 9 runs off 8.4 overs.
Day had 2 for 38, Lee Williams 1 for 25 and Parker 1 for 52.
To go with his top score of 79, Oshyer bowled 8 overs for just 14 runs as Bethesda won by 120 runs against a Dolgellau side which really had a bad week at the office!
DOLGELLAU 2nds 100 lost to ABERGELE 2nds 102 for 2 by 8 wickets in Division Four
At the Marian on Saturday Abergele 2nds defeated Dolgellau 2nds by eight wickets, reaching 102 for 2 to surpass the hosts' 100 all out.
Skipper Iwan Parry top scored for the home team with an undefeated 30 and later claimed 2 for 14 with the ball.
Opening bat Niki Williams made 20 and Sam Jones 17 in support of Parry. For Abergele Berwyn Thomas took 3 for 12.
The run getters for the visitors were Lalmon Tv, 44 not out and opener Owen Lynam 26 not out, as their side galloped to an 8 wicket victory.