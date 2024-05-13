The visitors were all out for 102, skipper Richard Rees taking 3 for 13, Phil Deane 3 for 36 and Dave Jenkins 2 for 8. Rees had 2 catches and a run out, Tom Conde and Joel Eynon a catch each and Sam Jones a run out. Dolgellau had made 9 for 1 in reply before the rain brought an end to proceedings.