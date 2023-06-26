With Jacob Hughes-Pickering and Umar Aslam in the middle and only 123 required off 19 overs, Commoners were still right in the game. An intense passage of play with both teams battling to wrest the initiative in the match was further heightened when the dangerous Umar skied a shot off the bowling of Steff Rees. Ollie Evans charged in from a deepish mid off and took the catch at full tilt on the edge of the square. It was a vital wicket for Abarearon as Umar was capable of taking the game away quickly.