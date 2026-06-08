Pwllheli 108 for 0 beat Dolgellau 107 by 10 wickets.
DOLGELLAU totalled 107 at Pwllheli on Saturday, but the visiting bowlers were unable to make any inroads into the Pwllheli batting which resulted in a ten wicket defeat, the hosts taking 23.2 overs to reach 108 for no wicket.
Put in to bat, four batters made it to double figures for Dolgellau.
Opener Phil Deane struck 5 fours in his 25 before being run out by Ioan Roberts. Lahiru Chamil also scored 25, with 3 boundaries, before he was well caught by Logan Morgan in the slips from the bowling of Syed Aslam, who proceeded to take another 2 wickets in his 6th over, both bowled, to make it a triple wicket maiden over.
Jestus Jerry made 15 until he was bowled by Kalim Al Baloshi, who finished with 4 for 18 from his 8 overs while Aslam claimed 3 for 16 from 7 overs and Ioan Roberts 2 for 23 off 6.4 overs, one of his victims Jack Williams who was last out for 10, caught on the boundary by skipper Ioan Jones.
Baloshi and Omar Aftab held a catch apiece as the visitors surrendered on 107, four wickets going down on the total of 95.
Pwllheli's openers Adam Williams and Logan Morgan then took 23.2 overs to take their side to a winning 108 for 0.
Riding their luck at times, Adam made 54 not out with 8 boundaries and Logan 41 not out with 5 fours.
Dolgellau used 7 bowlers without success.
The most economical bowlers were Jerry, 5 overs for 12 runs, captain Jaco Oosthuizen 4 overs for 14 and Jack Williams 6 overs for 24.
Saturday's match ball was sponsored by Plas Isa Guesthouse, Lion Street, Dolgellau.
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