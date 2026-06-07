MEILIR Williams, a key figure in Llanuwchllyn’s Ardal North East title-winning campaign, was crowned the league’s standout player for 2025-26 after finishing as top scorer with an outstanding 47 league goals — a tally that rose to 53 across all competitions, making him the leading marksman in North Wales senior football overall.
He received the accolade at a well-attended AGM, where 31 of the 32 clubs competing in the 2026/27 season were represented.
Elsewhere, Osian Hughes of Bethesda Athletic was named Ardal North West Player of the Season.
Awards were also presented to celebrate team success, with CPD Dinas Bangor City 1876, CPD Llanuwchllyn and CPD Porthmadog all recognised for securing league titles and promotion.
Fair play awards were shared between Llandrindod Wells and Porthmadog in recognition of their conduct over the season.
For Williams, the individual honour capped a remarkable year, which also saw him included in the Ardal North East Team of the Season alongside Guto Pugh and Gerwyn Williams from local rivals Dolgellau Athletic.
Meanwhile, Llanuwchllyn also celebrated their success at a club awards evening.
First Team Player of the Year: Meilir Williams
First Team Players’ Player of the Year: Dale Davies
First Team Most Promising Player: Steffan Dolben
First Team Top Scorer: Meilir Williams
Caradog Francis Evans Memorial Shield - Management Committee Player of the Year: Dale Davies
Reserves Player of the Year: Cynan Roberts
Reserves Players’ Player of the Year: Cynan Roberts
Reserves Most Promising Player: Guto Edwards
Reserves Top Scorers: Iolo Gwyn Jones / Cynan Roberts
Huw Arthur Jones Memorial Shield - Management Committee Player of the Year: Cynan Roberts
Club Member of the Year: Daniel Pritchard
Thanks were extended to Bala Golf Club for providing the catering, Meilir Owen for his role as guest speaker, John Sellers for the evening’s entertainment, and Gareth Charles for capturing the occasion through his photographs.
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