Aberaeron (352) lost to Talybont Rachel's (374) by 22 runs
Fine and Country West Wales Cricket Conference
UNDERNEATH a beating sun, Jestus Jerry won the toss, choosing to bat in a strategy that has proved fruitful this season, writes Huw Chambers.
Ayush Sharma showed deft footwork from the start despite losing Vinod Mathew for 13, bowled by Ollie Evans.
Sharma played sumptuous late cuts, using the crease well in reading the length.
Philip Abraham joined him, being severe on long hops.
Both dominated the bowling to the extent that a total of 500 was in sight at the halfway point.
Despite the onslaught, Jac Grainger bowled with great determination, picking up both batsmen when others might have been quaking in their boots.
He had Abraham caught by Morgan Llewelyn for 127 and Sharma caught by Huw Rishko for 134.
These fine pieces of fielding inspired the home side to tighten their bowling, and with Josh Drury bowling well, Llewelyn took another catch whilst wearing the gloves, and Jamie Davies took a great sliding catch at long-on.
Neil Snowdon dismissed Jestus in a tight spell, and Rebin Rajan had to marshall the tail in order not to squander the fine start.
He showed good temperament in making 17, whilst Elbin Tomy made a freeflowing 22, and Joby David contributed 15 before being dismissed off the very last ball with the total on 374.
Grainger took 4- 72 and Drury 2- 58.Any thoughts of a meek surrender were dismissed by Ollie Evans.
No doubt fortified by the generous tea supplied by the Cadwgan and Hive, he started playing shots to every corner, the lofted drive being very much to the fore.
He lost Alex Pitchford for 11, caught at deep extra cover by Blenesh Jose off Joby, but a series of batsmen had firepower to complement the classic style of Evans.
Snowdon was bowled for 38, Davies for 43 and Llewelyn for 27.
Jestus, as usual, was amongst the wickets.
At the halfway point, the game was very much in the balance, but it turned on a fine low return catch by Sharma, Evans being dismissed for a stylish 121.
Huw Rishko took up the baton and put pressure on the bowlers despite Elbin threatening to run through the tail.
He was well supported, initially by Drury and then in a tense last-wicket stand with Doug Whittaker.
Despite the game being out of reach, an individual milestone was in sight as he pummeled two boundaries in the last over.
Alas, in reaching his half-century off the last ball, he turned for a superfluous second run and was stranded by Ansif's throw from fine leg.
He had, however, taken his valiant side past the league 2nd innings record set only the previous week.
Jestus took 2-70, Elbin 3- 61, and 'Lifeline' man-of-the match Sharma took 3- 59.
Fixtures, Sunday, 19 July: Talybont Rachels v UWA Commoners; Tywyn & District v Aberaeron
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