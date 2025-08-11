St Asaph 0 Porthmadog 3
Ardal League North West
PORT secured three points on the road with a comfortable win at Roe Plas Meadow, against managerless St Asaph City on Saturday.
The visitors started brightly and had plenty of possession, but St Asaph defended well in the early stages.
Port’s first clear opening came on 14 minutes when Gruff Ellis headed wide after latching on to a Shaun Cavanagh cross.
Jake Jones and Math Jones went close before dominant Port broke the deadlock after 27 minutes, Jonny Bravo with a fine finish after being sent clear by Cai Jones.
The Traeth outfit continued to press with Jack Rimmer forcing home keeper Jacob Roberts into a smart save and a Jake Jones shot rebounding off a defender to safety.
The pressure finally told when Bravo finished off an excellent cross by Sam Reynolds on the stroke of half time.
St Asaph started the second half in determined fashion, with Josh Cooke in the Port goal making two vital saves.
At the other end, a Ryan Williams effort from outside the box sailed over the bar as Port started to take back control, and within a minute great work by Cavanagh found Cai Jones whose strength got the better of a home defender to fire Port into a 3-0 lead.
Port were now well on top and substitute John Littlemore's effort from a Bravo pass was gathered by Roberts.
Math Jones then found himself in space 30 yards out and fired a shot that was tipped over the bar by Roberts.
As the match entered the last few minutes a free kick from Bravo was well saved and Littlemore's effort was palmed away by Roberts.
Port were worthy winners by with the added bonus of a clean sheet.
