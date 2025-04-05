FFOSYFFIN’S Josh Tarling is out of Sunday’s Ronde van Vlaanderen (Tour of Flanders) due to illness.
The 21-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider fought his way to the breakaway at the semi-classic Dwars door Vlaanderen (Across Flanders) race in Belgium on Wednesday and put in a huge effort to help set up team-mate Magnus Sheffield to the win on the cobbles.
Former Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron pupil Tarling will miss out this Sunday’s Tour of Flanders but will hope to be back for the big one – Paris-Roubaix – the following Sunday, 13 April.
Tarling’s father Michael posted: “Alas no Tour of Flanders for Josh, illness struck on Wednesday and not yet over it. Gutted but wise decision.”
Holy Week is upon us…— INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) April 5, 2025
Introducing your INEOS Grenadiers to take on @RondeVlaanderen 👊🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/57v1yg5VOa
Often described as the Queen of the Classics or the Hell of the North, Paris-Roubaix is the third Monument of the cycling season and arguably the most recognisable event in the sport after the Tour de France.
The race dates back to 1896 and has taken place 120 times since then.
the 2025 Paris-Roubaix route includes 30 sections of cobblestone roads totalling 53.7 kilometres of suffering.