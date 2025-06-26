THE first two champions at the Lloyds National Road Championships Time trials have been crowned today.
Pontyclun’s Zoe Backstedt took her first Lloyds National Road Championships Women's TT title with a storming ride in 0:38:48.84 beating defending champion Anna Henderson and Pfeiffer Georgi to the title.
Earlier in the day Scotsman Callum claimed the Under-23 Mens TT title with a time of 0:35:26.98.
The challenging time-trial route starts in Ffos-y-ffin and the route extends along the fast-rolling roads to Ciliau Aeron before heading back to Aberaeron, including a short, sharp ascent of the Rhiw Goch climb.
The under 23’s women competition gets underway at 1.40pm followed by the elite men at 2.50pm.
