FFOSYFFIN’S Josh Tarling powered to an impressive time trial victory on stage two to take the overall lead at UAE Tour in Abu Dhabi.
The 21-year-old stormed to the fastest TT in the race's history on his way to breaking another record as he became the youngest-ever race leader.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider won the 12.2km time trial ahead of Stefan Bisseger (Decathlon - AG2R Lao Mondiale) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) who trailed the Welsh rider by 13 and 18 seconds respectively.
Carlos Rodriguez was the next Grenadier in the standings, finishing 14th on the stage to move up to 12th overall (+43" from Tarling).
The former Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron pupil said: "We had a good winter, we went to Teide with the team and from Kwiato’s win yesterday it showed the team has s super good mindset and he got the ball rolling for us
."It was really windy in the first part with a headwind, then a long crosswind section.
“The first part was the hardest and we got some respite in the corners towards the end - so a TT of two halves.
“Hopefully this will help build my confidence and set me up for the rest of the race and year.”