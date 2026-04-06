Pwllheli 1 Porthmadog 1
Ardal North West
ON Easter Saturday at a windswept Rec in front of a lower than anticipated local derby crowd, the honours were shared at the end of a hard-fought match. The result, though disappointing from a Porthmadog perspective, was ultimately fair enough, writes Treflyn Jones.
Port bossed the opening 20 minutes and could well have forged in front but for some last-ditch tackles and some very good goalkeeping by Morgan Jones.
The visitors came close in the 6th minute when a left-footed drive by Liam Morris just cleared the crossbar and on 15 minutes, a glorious 20 yard shot by Osian Evans was brilliantly saved by Jones.
Then another strong effort from outside the box by Rhys Alun was sent straight into Jones` arms.
Mid-way through the half, Pwllheli were gradually gaining a foothold in the match and put a few crosses into the Port area.
Then on 35 minutes, the home side produced their first goalscoring chance when keeper Josh Cooke dived low to his left to block a close-range effort.
Then, just before the half time whistle, Port had to frantically clear their lines after a session of pinball in the Port box was prompted by a smart Pwllheli move. The half ended scoreless.
At the start of the second period, Pwllheli had a strong breeze on their backs and often used it to good effect. Indeed, it was the homesters who opened the scoring when an attempted clearance was charged down and bounced favourably into the path of Sion Roberts who aimed an unstoppable left foot shot past Cooke.
This was clearly a big wake-up call for Port and barely a few minutes later, the men from Y Traeth drew level when a high, deep cross from the right by-line from Gruff John was nodded home at the far post by Osian Evans.
But, if Port fans thought that this goal would spark a big revival in their fortunes, they were to be very disappointed as Pwllheli managed to give as good as they got for the remainder of the match.
A tremendous shot by Cian Pritchard from the edge of the box was very well saved by Cooke and the Port keeper made an even better save from a fine effort by William Xie.
Port threw on attacking substitutes in the shape of Danny Brookwell and Jonny Bravo but two half chances for Bravo went tamely wide and organ Jones had to be wide awake to make a two-fisted clearance off his line to thwart a fierce in swinging corner by Brookwell. All this before Cooke made another fine save for Port.
It ended 1-1 and neither side could really dispute such an outcome.
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