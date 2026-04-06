Llanuwchllyn 3 Trearddur Bay 0
Ardal North League Cup
TREARDDUR Bay were the visitors to Penllyn last Saturday for the League Cup semi‑final. On a stormy afternoon, attractive football was difficult for both sides, but the home team looked the more dangerous from the opening minutes.
Playing into the wind in the first half, long‑range efforts were all Trearddur could muster against Rob Dascalu’s goal. Llanuwchllyn’s intention was clear: keep the ball on the ground and build patiently. Their approach paid off when Meilir Williams produced excellent work to release Gwydion Roberts clean through on goal, and he finished accurately into the corner of the net.
It remained 1–0 at the break.
With the wind at their backs in the second half, Llanuwchllyn had to adjust their play, weighing every pass carefully. Aled Parry produced an outstanding performance in midfield, with Tom Evans and Dale Davies also controlling the centre of the pitch.
Llanuwchllyn doubled their lead early in the second half, this time with Roberts turning provider to send Williams clear before he struck confidently into the net.
Trearddur now faced a significant challenge, with the wind strengthening in their faces and the rain beginning to fall. A third goal arrived after 52 minutes to crown a memorable afternoon for the home side, Williams again finding the net after rounding the goalkeeper and finishing calmly.
It was a superb victory for the team, securing a place in the final for the first time in many years. There were excellent performances across the pitch, but Aled Parry claimed Man of the Match for his tireless work.
Attention now turns back to the league next Saturday, with Llanuwchllyn hoping to take a major step towards winning the championship as Builth Wells travel to Penllyn.
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