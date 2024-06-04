RACING on Saturday was on Broadheath common on the outskirts of Presteigne. The trackwhich has been used for racing for generations, was in superb condition and provided some good entertainment for the crowd.
The first race of the day was the Novice heats, in the first Greenhill Lucky lived up to his name driven by Lee Price from Builth Wells for his son Isaac, in second was Red Cash this week driven by Andrew Hardwick for Dave Sargent of Newbridge while the backmarker Ceiron Spirit (Bevan, Builth Wells) was third.
In the second Novice heat GG Rogue driven by Dai Arrowsmith for Tracey Gale and the Hollyoaks stables of Gorsgoch ran well to claim victory ahead of the fast finishing Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod Wells) and Fold Megastar (Bird, Evenjobb) on his first outing of the season.
The Grade B race was next on the card with the impressive mare Zulu Warrior with owner Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn on board romping home in front of the ever reliable Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Pontypridd) while Beg For Mercy (Ellie Tromans) was third.
Dernol Yankee the striking horse belonging to Edward Wozencraft from Llangurig justified favouritism with the bookies, by winning the Grade A driven by his trainer Andrew Hardwick, with in second place the diminutive Llwyns Mercy (Collingwood, Huntington) while the backmarker Ontop Shouder Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) was third.
There were two Baby Novice races this week. The spoils of the first going to Sally M driven by her owner Katie Davies from Orleton as they produced their usual front running performance to beat Easy Connection (Millard, Stourbridge) while the massive grey Ladyford Buddy (Gale, Gorslas) was third. Fold Allstar on his reappearance after injury driven by his young owner Lorna Bird of Evenjobb romped home in the second Baby Novice to beat Manceys Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) with Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) claiming third.
After the break racing continued with the Nursery horses which are the races to introduce young horses into the sport.
In the first race the interestingly named Lockitdownlou the homebred horse belonging to Oliver OJ Jones from Evenjobb, on his first appearance made it look easy, coming home in front of another first timer Ayr Zac (Boxhall, Brecon) while Penlanganol JR (Terry Jones, Cribyn) was third. In the second race Dernol Jacky for new owner Alma Beddoes from Llanbister drivenby trainer Lynne Boxhall looks a good prospect for the season, in second was Rogue One and Janet Thomas from Llandysul, while Collateral Damage another newcomer from the Jones stable at Evenjobb was third.
The next race was the Junior race where the youngsters under 16 can show off their skills, the winner was the front running Sally M driven by Maddy Davies on the Orleton family horse, while Dernol Yankee failed to beat his long handicap despite the urging of Lola Mills from Llanddewi, and Jacob Bird from Evenjobb with Llwyns Mercy ran a good racein third.
The next race was the non-whip which attracted a full entry of nine runners, where the spectacular Zulu Warrior and Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn came out of the pack to win comfortably from Easy Connection and Dan Millard from Stourbridge, while the other Tromans entry Beg For Mercy driven by Janet Thomas was third.
The final race of the day was the Novice final in which the fast finishing Carrie on Fred driven by Lynne Boxhall for Liam Middleton from Llandrindod Wells swept over the line in front, from GG Rogue (Gale, Gorslas) who put in another good performance, while Greenhill Lucky (Price, Builth Wells) ran well in third.
Next week racing returns to the all-weather track at Tairgwaith near Ammanford, Saturday 8th June starting at 1.30pm.