In the first race the interestingly named Lockitdownlou the homebred horse belonging to Oliver OJ Jones from Evenjobb, on his first appearance made it look easy, coming home in front of another first timer Ayr Zac (Boxhall, Brecon) while Penlanganol JR (Terry Jones, Cribyn) was third. In the second race Dernol Jacky for new owner Alma Beddoes from Llanbister drivenby trainer Lynne Boxhall looks a good prospect for the season, in second was Rogue One and Janet Thomas from Llandysul, while Collateral Damage another newcomer from the Jones stable at Evenjobb was third.