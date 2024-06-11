TOYOTA driver Elfyn Evans says he could still take positives from a tricky Rally Italia Sardegna at the beginning of the month.
The Dolgellau driver finished the Alghero-based event fourth overall and more than two and a half minutes down on eventual winner Ott Tänak.
He did, however, close the gap on FIA World Rally Championship leader Thierry Neuville from 24 to 18 points.
Crucially, Evans admitted he also turned a corner with the set-up of his GR Yaris Rally1.
“It was a very difficult weekend for us,” said Evans, who struggled to find feeling with the car on the rough gravel roads.
He added that there was more work for him and the team to do on the Sardinian-style stages.
“Sunday was a bit better,” he said. “I would say the feeling was definitely improved and I think the times and the points that we got from the day showed that.
Still, it’s clear looking at the weekend overall that we still have a lot of work to do to improve in rallies with conditions like this one. “The good news is that the characteristics now change to something quite different for the next three rallies.
“We know the car can be strong on fast rallies like those and it will be important to prepare as best we can and try to find confidence early.”