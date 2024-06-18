SATURDAY’S meeting was at Llangunllo near Knighton and despite some heavy showers in the morning, the track was in superb condition and the one or two showers in the afternoon were light and did nothing to dampen the crowd’s enthusiasm.
The first races were the Novice heats. In the first race the front running Sally M with her owner Katie Davies from Orleton on board streaked home in front of in-form Greenhill Lucky (Price, Builth Wells) while Fold Megastar (Bird, Evenjobb) was third.
In the second heat Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey), with Mathew Tromans in the seat claimed a good victory from GG Rogue (Gale, Gorslas) with Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) in third.
In the first heat of the Open class, Alibis Dream driven by Oliver Jones for Sam Lloyd from Gladestry led from the start to lead over the finish line in front of the much-fancied Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) while local horse Ellavafella (Bevan, Llanddewi) finished third.
In the second heat, Bevan stablemate and backmarker Ontop Shouda Cuda swept up the home straight with Elin Bevan in the seat just in front of Juicy Wiggle (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfry) with Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) in third.
In the first Baby Novice race the in-form Ithon Queen with owner Sam Reynolds from Orleton at the controls was first past the post ahead of the reliable Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) while first time in this division Dernol Jacky (Wozencraft, Llangurig) was third.
In the second race Easy Connection owned by Dan Millard from Stourbridge and driven by Ben Flanagan, after four second places in a row, claimed a win from Brywins Saturn (Rowlands, Nantmel) with Manceys Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) third. Both Ithon Queen and Easy Connection now move up into the Novice section.
After the break it was the two nursery races, giving young horses their first taste of the sport.
In the first the talented but highly-strung Evenwood Itchyfeet this week driven by Andrew Hardwick for owner Gareth Mills from Llanddewi didn’t put a foot wrong to win comfortably from Ayr Zac (Boxhall, Brecon) while Rogue One (Thomas, Llandysul) was third.
In the second race first time on a track Dernol Lucky Strike (Wozencraft, Llangurig) driven by trainer Andrew Hardwick, completed a good run to win from Penlanganol JR (Jones, Cribyn) while Wonderland (Rowlands, Nantmel) was third.
The next race of the afternoon was the Junior with two drivers learning their trade. Both off the gate it was set to be a good race, the winner was Maddy Davies driving Ithon Queen (Reynolds, Orleton) while Jacob Bird from Evenjobb on his mother’s Fold Allstar ran a good race in second.
The consolation race followed when Best in Flight lived up to her name driven by David Arrowsmith from Gorslas with Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) in second and Carrie on Doon (Morgan, Knighton) third.
The finals completed the day’s racing.
In the Novice final the front running Sally M shot from the gate and led until the final corner when a mistake allowed the impressive Stateside Icon, driven by Mathew Tromans for the Weigel family from Llanddewi Velfrey to claim victory from the fast finishing Greenhill Lucky (Price, Builth Wells) while Sally M and Katie Davies from Orleton hung on to third.
The final race of the day was the Open final with a handicap spread of 50 yards it was an interesting contest.
The Bevan stable from Llanddewi had Ellavafella off the gate while stablemate Ontop Shouda Cuda was off at the back.
Elin Bevan elected to drive Ontop Shouda Cuda so Andrew Bevan previous owner of Ellavafella picked up a spare drive on Ellavafella. It was only the camera which could divide the placings as they sped over the winning line in a blanket finish.
Ellavafella was first, Ontop Shouda Cuda second with the front running Alibis Dream (Lloyd, Gladestry) inches behind in third. A thrilling race to finish off the afternoon.
Next Saturday 22 June racing is the traditional Presteigne meeting on Broadheath common starting at 1.30pm.