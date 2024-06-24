THE Cardigan Bay Challenge 2024 Sialens Bae Aberteifi is a rowing challenge of approximately 54 nautical miles from Fishguard across Cardigan Bay to Pwllheli, writes Doris O’Keefe.
The challenge is open to Celtic Longboats, Pembrokeshire Longboats, Irish Skiffs and and St Ayles skiffs.
On Saturday, two teams from Aberdyfi travelled down to Fishguard to take part – a men’s crew and a ladies crew with nine rowers in each crew plus support boats and crew.
Crews swap rowers at intervals throughout the challenge with four rowers and a cox in a boat at one time.
The weather window allowed the start to take place on Saturday early evening and at 6pm the ladies and mixed crews set off with the men’s crews following an hour later.
Rowing through the night Aberdyfi proved that all their months of training had been well worth their hard efforts and dedication to training , with Aberdyfi men finishing first overall and first men’s team to cross the line and Aberdyfi ladies crew first ladies crew to cross the line and finished third overall out of ten boats.
Aberdyfi ladies CBC captain Mary Upson said: “ Well what an adventure!
“Aberdyfi ladies got off to a flying start and rowed at 7-8 mph for four or more hours making great progress.
“The first few hours were lovely and sunny and we saw dolphins playing in Cardigan Bay, however the wind and tide changed and the swell increased and slowed our pace.
“We battled through changing crews every 40-60 minutes which was not easy in the swell.
“Despite the challenging conditions we still made great progress and eventually saw our men’s team catch us up and overtake us at about 5am.
“Our team was amazing and gave everything and we eventually crossed the line at 6.11am having rowed 60 nautical miles.
“A massive thankyou to everyone who helped to make this challenge happen for us and a special thanks to Spar in Tywyn who sponsored the food for us during the challenge”
Aberdyfi ladies captain Tracey Evans added: “ What a fabulous challenge. The event wouldn’t be possible without the unsung heroes – loading the ribs, the support boat crews, towing the boats and ribs and of course our Aberdyfi organising committee of Ian Andrews, Kevin Evans and Mary Upson who all did an amazing job.
“It was such a brilliant event which we were all proud to be part of.”
Men’s captain Kevin Evans said: ”What can I say to give justice to such a brilliant challenge? From first hearing about it I was determined to make sure that Aberdyfi took part.
“We trained hard to be ready but just before the challenge we learned that our support boat was no longer available. It could have been a disaster but again Aberdyfi showed determination to still race and with the help of brilliant support crews we managed to secure a boat at the very last hour.”
He added: “An hour after the flag went down for the ladies and mixed crews to begin the challenge, it was the turn of the men, and our young first crew were off, taking the lead from the start.
“Then it was the turn of the older members of the crew and changeovers happened throughout the night, with a few developing the dreaded sea sickness, including myself, but not to let the team down every rower just got back in the rowing seat and did their allocated time on the oar.
“Unfortunately our support boat lost satellite signal during the night at one point and we rowed in the wrong direction for some time. However as soon as we realised this we got back on course and despite the lost rowing time we did what we do best and rowed hard to the finishing line and Aberdyfi men were the overall winners of the Cardigan Bay Challenge.
“Aberdyfi have a great team of rowers but without our amazing support crews we couldn’t have achieved such great success for both Aberdyfi crews.
“As Aberdyfi Rowing Club, captains, Tracey and I would like to thank all the rowers for their hard work, our great team of organisers, Ian Andrews as our coach and the best support crews and rib crews that we possibly could have, not forgetting our brilliant towers.
“Thank you everyone – proud to have taken part in the Cardigan Bay Challenge – roll on the next race!”