BALA ended their JD Cymru Premier season with another draw against Gwynedd rivals Caernrfon Town, their fourth against the Cofis this season.
It was an entertaining clash at the Carling Oval and it could have gone either way even after Bala keeper Kelland Absalom was sent off during the opening exchanges of the second half.
Bala offered the bigger threat early on as Osebi Abadaki fired over the bar after being put clear before then looping a ball into the area towards the unmarked Joe Malkin whose header hit the bar and cleared to safety.
The Lakesiders had the ball in the net on 22 minutes through Nathan Burke, but Malkin was deemed to have impeded the keeper in an offside position.
The Cofis, who now take on Cardiff Met in the playoffs, were also attacking with intent and they made the breakthrough just after the half hour, Zack Clarke sliding in at the back post to give the hosts the lead from a Daniel Gosset ball in.
But Bala hit back in the 41st minute, Naim Arsan prodding the ball home after Malkin’s headed effort was initially saved by Joshua Tibbetts. Absalom went into the book for a foul on the edge of the area on the stroke of half time and was sent for an early shower after another transgression on 47 minutes with Nathan Peate taking his place between the sticks.
But the 10 men took the lead five minutes later when Malkin slammed home after Abadaki cut the ball back to the middle of the box.
Ryan Rogers nearly made it 3-1 to the visitors but the Cofis were back on level terms in the 68th minute, Louis Lloyd with a brilliant turn inside the area and a shot which gave Peate no chance.
Both sides pushed for the winner but the draw was probably the fair result on the balance of play.
Bala boss Colin Caton said: “I though it was an end-to-end game with both teams going for it.
“We changed our shape a little bit and I thought it was a good game.
“No complaints about the sending off. Two silly decisions and two yellow cards.
“Maybe he could have been sent off for the first one but Kell has been absolutely outstanding for us all year and two mistakes don’t overshadow how well he’s done for us.”
Caernarfon manager Richard Davies said: “You look at the circumstances, they are down to 10 men and Nathan Peate is in goal, you hope to go on to win the game.
“But one thing Bala are good as it is defending. You have to give them a little credit.
“I though we could have been better in the final third, being critical.”