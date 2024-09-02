Bala Town 1 Penybont 2, JD Cymru Premier
PENYBONT climbed to the top of the table following their 2-1 win against Bala Town at Maes Tegid on Saturday.
The Lakesiders, who gave deadline day signing 22-year-old midfielder Dan Malone his debut, made a bright start and took a deserved lead in the 18th minute when Kieran Lloyd hit a sweet strike from the left hand that curled into the far post for his first Bala goal.
But Colin Caton’s men were dealt a blow on the half hour when George Newell was sent off for two bookable offences in a matter of seconds, one for an apparent elbow and one for a push on the Bont man whilst he was on the floor.
Momentum swung the visitors’ way and they should have at least drew level before the break with Gabriel Kircough squandering two clear chances and heading a more difficult opportunity just over the bar.
The pressure was mounting and the visitors made the breakthrough on 50 minutes, half time substitute James Crole with a simple close range finish after a clever header by Chris Venables.
And Rhys Griffiths’ side nudged ahead on 65 minutes, Clayton Green with an audacious half volley from a corner which looped over everyone and struck the foot of the post on its way into the back of the net.
Credit to the 10 men, they kept going and nearly grabbed a share of the spoils with four of the 90 minutes to go when Samba Badjana found fellow substitute Joe Malkin with a telling cross into the area but the latter’s header was superbly saved by former Wales Under 21s keeper Adam Przybek.
And there was still time for Penybont to go close again when former Lakesider Venables’ right-footed half volley sailed just wide of Joel Torrance’s post.
New signing Dan Malone is a product of Stoke City's Academy which he joined at nine years old and progressed through the age groups up until the U23s to be a regular starter for the Potters.
He has also represented Cymru at youth level, playing for the U15s, U17s and most recently the U21s.
The midfielder headed out on loan from Stoke to National League side Altrincham FC in 2022 before another loan move in 2023 when he joined AFC Fylde.
During his time at AFC Fylde, the Welshman was described as a “player that is very technical in respect to building possession, young, hungry and ambitious,” by Fylde's director of football Chris Beech.
Bala have also promoted Luca beck from their academy to the first team.
He joined Bala’s academy from Wrexham’s set-up and has also been on JD Cymru Premier side The New Saints’ books.