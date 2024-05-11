THE Aberaeron Junior Football Tournament took place on the 4-5 May, with teams from all over Wales coming together to compete in a fun and exciting weekend of football.
The tournament was blessed with beautiful weather, making for perfect playing conditions as players dashed across the fields, showcasing their skills and teamwork.
Despite the competitive nature of the games, the atmosphere was friendly and positive, with players, coaches, and spectators all enjoying the festive spirit of the event.
Organisers have thanked all the volunteers who helped make the Aberaeron Junior Tournament a success.
From organizing the teams and schedules to setting up the fields and providing refreshments, their hard work and dedication ensured that the tournament ran smoothly and was a memorable experience for all involved.
With good sportsmanship and camaraderie on display throughout the games, it was clear that everyone had a great time, and many left looking forward to next year's tournament.
The winners were: U12s -Cardigan; U14s -Llanilar Ystwyth Bears; U16s -St Dogmaels Whites.