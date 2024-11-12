TYWYN Bryncrug Reserves are still searching for their first win of the season in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League after they suffered a narrow 1-0 win against Corris United on Saturday.
It wasn’t for the lack of trying though as they provided a tough test for the visiting Quarrymen, who probably deserved the three points on the balance of play.
The decisive moment came with 20 minutes to go when man of the match Aaron Jones beat home keeper Peter Inglis.
Early leaders Talybont were also made to work hard for their winners’ spoils following a 1-0 win against Rhayader Town Reserves at the Weirglodd.
Both sides were evenly matched on the day with the hosts, who were in confident mood following their 5-0 win against Padarn United the previous week, looking to close the gap on the early pacesetters above them.
But Dyfri Cunningham’s strike just after the hour proved decisive for Talybont to stay two points clear of chasing Borth United.
Borth leapfrogged Padarn United into second place following their battling 2-1 win at Llety Gwyn.
They did it the hard way after Owen Griffiths gave the hosts the lead on 53 minutes.
Callum Lewis equalised five minutes later before 16-year-old Ryan Bowen fired in the winner with 20 minutes remaining.
Fixtures, Saturday: Borth v Llanilar Reserves; Tywyn Reserves v Rhayader Reserves; Talybont v Padarn.