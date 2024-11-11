Trearddur Bay 1 Porthmadog 0
Ardal North West
“I’VE got a nasty feeling about this one!” said a rather pessimistic Port supporter before a ball had even been kicked, writes Treflyn Jones.
Well, his sixth sense was somewhat well-founded as Port turned in their worst performance of the season in a match which was no more than an utter shambles and, in stark contrast to Port`s recent encounter against Rhyl, a truly terrible advert for grassroots football in North Wales.
It would be absolutely puerile to blame the pitch as it was no worse than the neglected minefields at Prestatyn and Llay to name but a few.
In the third minute, Port keeper Oliver Farebrother had to palm away a deep cross before Port`s midfield dynamo Cai Jones suffered a nasty head injury in an aerial battle with Thomas Taylor and had to be replaced by John Littlemore.
Soon after, Farebrother had to be alert to stop a shot on his line which was straight at him before Sion Williams for Port latched on to a good through ball before his shot went just over the bar.
Minutes later, Farebrother pulled off a very good save to his left from a strong half-volley by the determined Stevie Jones.
Gruff Ellis for Port rose well in the opponents` box but his header from a Rhys Alun corner drifted harmlessly wide.
Just before the break, Littlemore linked up well with Rhys Alun, who perhaps should have ploughed his own furrow.
He elected to unselfishly cross to Littlemore whose looping header lacked the power to trouble Carl Jones in the hosts` goal.
A dour and forgettable first half ended goalless with Trearddur looking marginally the more threatening of the two sides.
The second half was even more shambolic.
Trearddur managed the vagaries of the pitch rather better than table-topping Porthmadog and got their passing game together on a few occasions whereas Port`s cohesion had completely deserted them and Carl Jones in the home goal was never seriously troubled.
On the plus side, Port defended with discipline but that`s all the praise you can give them on this ….er…. inauspicious occasion.
In the 84th minute, I looked down on my notebook to realise that I had written nothing, zero, zilch, dim o gwbl about the second half and this for the simple reason that the dire spectacle before us was not worthy of drop of ink.
And at that moment, the hitherto solid-as-a- rock Port back line conceded a very bad goal.
Former Port hero Sion Edwards sent in a teasing high cross from the right wing which mysteriously had the beating of everyone.
The ball clattered against the post and over the line.
Lest I upset anyone, let`s just say that it was a defensive misjudgement as the ball should never even have reached that post. To Trearddur the spoils and deservedly so.
Port will have to forget this match…..very quickly.
Next Friday evening, they welcome St Asaph City to Y Traeth. It`s another league encounter and kick-off is at 7.45pm.