IT was honours even when the top two met on Sunday in the Dolgellau & District Pool League, 6-6, as the Torrent Hustlers hosted Golf Cub 2.0.
In fact all three matches played on the day ended all square.
Leaders, Hustlers who play at the Cross Keys were 3-5 behind after the second set of games but managed to win the next three frames before Steve Parry won the last game of the night to level things up for the Golf.
Visiting captain Kieran Roberts had an eight-ball clearance in the seventh frame, while Elfyn Dafydd won his three games for the Hustlers.
At Min y Môr the hosts were held to a draw by Royal B who were successful in the last two games to achieve parity, Phil Roberts claiming the final frame for the Royal B to make sure the make sure the match was tied.
The third drawn match was at Fairbourne Golf where Cross Keys came back from 4-6 down for their second successive tie, skipper Dei Fazakerley and Jordan Tyrrell getting the Cross on equal footing, Fazakerley winning three times for his side.
New signing for the Fairbourne team, Chris Lee also won three frames on his debut for the team.
In a rearranged match played in midweek Royal B had a good win by 8-4 at Sandbanks.
Royal B captain Alex Temple won his three frames, as did Phil Roberts for the visitors.
Sunday's Royal A v Sandbanks was postponed.
Fixtures, 17 November: Royal B v Torrent H Sandbanks v Min y Môr Cross Keys v Royal A Golf Club 2.0 v Fairbourne Golf