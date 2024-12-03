TYWYN Bryncrug Reserves lost their sixth game in six Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League outings but put up a spirited display in their 2-0 defeat at Corris United on Saturday.
The Quarrymen ran out victors against their Gwynedd rivals after Dion Kohler seized the initiative with the opening goal on the stroke of half time.
Tywyn had their chances to get back into it but the result was put to bed when Mason Dennett fired in Corris’ second with a quarter of an hour left to play.
Borth United closed the gap on leaders Talybont to two points following their 4-1 win against Llanilar Reserves.
The visitors took the lead through 16-year-old Mohammad Sediqi after eight minutes but Borth roared into action with four goals before the break.
James Fox started the comeback on 19 minutes before 18-year-old Callum Lewis took over with a match-winning hat-trick.
The second half was a quieter affair with the hosts controlling matters in difficult conditions.
Padarn United returned to winning ways following a run of three defeats with a narrow 1-0 victory against Rhayader Town Reserves.
There was little to choose between the two teams on the day with Niki Williams providing the decisive action with the only goal of the game after 34 minutes.
Fixtures: Saturday, 7 December – Borth United v Talybont; Corris United v Rhayader Town Reserves; Llanilar Reserves v Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves.