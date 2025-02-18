THE two games played in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League on Saturday both ended in draws.
There were plenty of goals to enjoy in the game between the top two as leaders Talybont and hosts Borth United shared the spoils after an eight-goal thriller.
Borth, who are five points off the pace but with two games in hand, drew level through James Fox on the stroke of half time after James Graham had given Talybont an early advantage.
Borth took the lead twice in the second half through Callum Lewis and Tommy Loveridge, but Talybont hit back through Ioan Joseph and Graham with his second.
Joseph bagged his brace as the match went into stoppage time but the thrills continued with Patrick Daniel netting an equaliser moments late.
In contrast, there was little to report in the other game played as it finished goalless between Rhayader Town Reserves and Corris United.