PWLLHELI returned to winning ways in the Lock Stock Ardal North West league with a superb performance full of energy, quality and clinical finishing at Mynydd Isa.
After back‑to‑back 2–2 draws against Llay Welfare and Connah’s Quay Town, the Rec side hit their stride again, outplaying their hosts in an impressive 5–1 victory.
Deio Williams opened the scoring after just seven minutes, combining neatly with Cian Pritchard to net his fourth goal in as many games. The 18‑year‑old has made an immediate impact since joining from Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs only weeks ago.
Mynydd’s task became even harder on the stroke of half‑time when Dylan Roberts was dismissed for a second yellow card. Pwllheli wasted no time capitalising, with 17‑year‑old Hari Lambe making it 2–0 early in the second half after good work from Sion Roberts. Provider then turned goalscorer moments later, Roberts finishing well from Pritchard’s second assist of the afternoon.
Shaun Tinsley briefly gave the 10 men hope with a goal on 53 minutes, but Pwllheli responded instantly, Roberts grabbing his second of the match. Lambe then completed his brace, with Pritchard rounding off a hat‑trick of assists.
Other results: Porthmadog 4 Llay Welfare 1; Llanrwst 0 Y Felinheli 1; Trearddur 2 Llangefni 3; Bethesda 4 St Asaph 1; Llannefydd 5 Connah’s Quay Town 0.
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