Bala Town 1, Haverfordwest County 0
JD Cymru Premier – Playoff Conference
BALA Town kept their survival hopes alive on Saturday evening with a hard‑earned and fully deserved victory over Haverfordwest County at Maes Tegid.
The win ends a long wait for three points in the league, with the Lakesiders’ last Cymru Premier triumph coming back in January when they defeated Flint Town United 4–0 at Cae y Castell.
Manager Steve Fisher was full of praise for his side’s resilience and performance.
“Over the past three or four games we’ve put in good performances but not had the rewards,” he said. “Tonight the lads dug in from the first minute. We played on the front foot. I asked them to play with no fear, with nothing to lose, and to go out and win the game — and we did.
“Haverfordwest are a really good side and we’ve struggled against them. We’ve played them four times now and beaten them in three, but tonight I thought we deserved the win.”
Reflecting on Bala’s first home league victory in 142 days, Fisher added: “A lot of people wrote us off and thought it was a formality that Haverfordwest would beat us. But I know what performances these lads can produce. I’m super proud of them — they worked their socks off.”
After an early Bluebirds opportunity, Bala grew into the contest and controlled much of the opening half, though chances were limited. Their persistence paid off on the stroke of half-time.
Dominic McGiveron won possession with an excellent tackle, and the ball eventually broke to Lasanna Mendes. The powerful midfielder surged forward and split the defence with a pinpoint pass to Jacob Tarasenko, who delivered a superb cross for Cameron Ferguson to sweep home from close range for his fifth goal in the league this season.
Ferguson almost doubled the lead moments later when a long‑range effort drifted just wide, before another run on goal forced a comfortable save from Ifan Knott.
Bala continued to look the stronger side after the break. A fine through-ball from Harry Dean set up Tarasenko on the hour mark, but Knott gathered at the second attempt.
McGiveron then produced another crucial challenge to halt a rare Haverfordwest attack.
John Owen volleyed over from the far post on 70 minutes, while at the other end there were nervous moments when Owain Jones’ effort troubled Joel Torrance — but defender Ross White reacted superbly to clear the danger. It was the first real moment of concern for the Bala keeper.
The Lakesiders held firm in the closing stages to secure a vital win as they now prepare to hit the road to face Cardiff Met on Saturday.
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