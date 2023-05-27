Football fans aged between 35 and 65 will be able to join the 12-week healthy lifestyle programme. The free scheme will be delivered by the charitable arms of Welsh football clubs and their community coaching staff to groups of up to 30 people who are hoping to lose weight. Participants are encouraged to make long term behavioural changes by incorporating physical activity and healthy eating into their daily lives. The course includes exercise sessions, classes on improving eating habits and pedometer-based walking exercise during the week.