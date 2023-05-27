Aberystwyth Town FC have announced the launch of their Fit Fans initiative, with free female sessions starting on 14 June, and free male sessions starting on 17 June at Park Avenue.
FIT FANS is a collaboration between the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and the English Football League Trust (EFL Trust), supported by funding from the Welsh Government’s ‘Healthy Weight: Healthy Wales’ programme.
Football fans aged between 35 and 65 will be able to join the 12-week healthy lifestyle programme. The free scheme will be delivered by the charitable arms of Welsh football clubs and their community coaching staff to groups of up to 30 people who are hoping to lose weight. Participants are encouraged to make long term behavioural changes by incorporating physical activity and healthy eating into their daily lives. The course includes exercise sessions, classes on improving eating habits and pedometer-based walking exercise during the week.
The programme has delivered its first classes in Wales at Cardiff City, Newport County and Swansea City, with Wrexham, Aberystwyth Town and Caernarfon following next month.
Club director Colin Jones MBE, who will be delivering the sessions said: “This is a great opportunity for members of our community to readdress their lifestyles for positive change.
“All the directors would like to thank the EFL for all their support and assistance in preparation of deliberation of the Fit Fans Course”.
Find out more about how to get your FREE place here (or email [email protected] or call 07973851504).