LLANARTH Snooker Club hosted this year’s Under‑40s competition on Sunday, 18 January.
A strong turnout saw many of Ceredigion’s rising young stars compete throughout the day in a closely contested event, featuring some excellent break‑building and high‑quality tactical play.
The final fittingly paired the two standout break‑builders of the day, Bedwyr Davies and Geraint Davies, both representing Llandysul Snooker Club.
In a tense match that went right down to the wire, Bedwyr eventually claimed victory by two frames to one.
Bedwyr and Geraint are pictured alongside one of the league’s longest‑serving members and sponsor, Euros Davies.
Comments
