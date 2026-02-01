TYWYN Bryncrug earned a measure of revenge and a vital three points with a 1–0 win over Forden United in the Central Wales League North on Saturday.
Just a fortnight after suffering a 6–1 defeat to the same opponents in the Central Wales League Challenge Cup, Tywyn responded with a disciplined performance that cuts the gap to leaders Carno to a single point, both sides having played 14 games.
In difficult conditions, clear chances were scarce and a draw looked the likely outcome as the match moved into its closing stages.
But Tywyn found the breakthrough on 86 minutes when Ryan Dean slotted home after excellent work from Nick Williams. The late strike secured Tywyn’s fifth consecutive league victory and kept the pressure firmly on Carno at the top. With Carno in cup action this weekend, Tywyn will look to go top of the tab when they host Llanfyllin.
Four Crosses enjoyed a far more straightforward afternoon, sweeping aside Abermule 5–0 in Saturday’s other fixture. The hosts dominated from the outset and took a deserved lead on the half hour through Ben Simms. Continued pressure brought further rewards before the break, with Lewis Birch and Robert Weir both finding the net.
Two second‑half goals from Isaac Dawson capped a commanding display and underlined Four Crosses’ superiority on the day.
Comments
