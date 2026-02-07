ABERYSTWYTH Town Women midfielder Imogen Scourfield has left Park Avenue to join Gwalia United.
The 19‑year‑old featured in the Seasiders’ recent 2–0 defeat to The New Saints but will now continue her development with the Cardiff‑based side, who sit 10th in the FA Women’s National League South, three points above the relegation zone.
Scourfield, a product of the Haverfordwest Academy, made 55 senior appearances in all competitions for the Black & Greens after arriving from Neyland Pink Pirates in 2022. Her impressive form during that spell also earned her a call‑up to represent Cymru at under‑19 level.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.