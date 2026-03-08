CYMRU’S World Cup qualifier in Llanelli became a showcase for Mared Griffiths, whose pace, composure and growing influence at international level shaped a commanding 6–1World Cup qualifier win over Montenegro.
While the scoreline reflected a collective performance, it was the 18‑year‑old from Trawsfynydd who repeatedly stretched Montenegro’s defence, struck twice, and underlined why she is emerging as one of Cymru’s most exciting young talents.
Rhian Wilkinson made four changes from the draw against Czechia, handing Griffiths a starting place alongside Carrie Jones and Mia Ross, with Safia Middleton‑Patel in goal and Ceri Holland wearing the captain’s armband.
From the opening minutes, Cymru’s plan was clear: unleash the speed of Hannah Cain and Griffiths, who constantly threatened with runs in behind. Montenegro struggled to cope with their movement, and Cymru were ahead inside seven minutes when Holland released Cain to finish calmly past Ajša Kalač.
A flowing move down the right brought the second, with Cain turning provider for Rachel Rowe.
Moments later, Griffiths made her first major mark on the match. Chasing a cross‑field ball from Sophie Ingle, she pressured Kalač into spilling what looked a routine claim, reacting quickest to tap in Cymru’s third. It was a reward for her relentless pressing and willingness to attack every loose ball.
Ingle headed in a fourth before Cain added her second, giving Cymru a 5–0 lead at the break. The second half, disrupted by substitutions and Montenegro’s attempts to tighten up, offered fewer clear chances. Against the run of play, Armisa Kuč pulled one back with a lob over Middleton‑Patel, but Cymru quickly reasserted control.
Griffiths then delivered the moment that defined her night. In the 78th minute, Cymru built from deep, moving the ball through midfield before releasing her into space.
Accelerating beyond her marker, she finished with confidence to claim her second goal and Cymru’s sixth. It was a strike that captured her growing maturity: timing, pace, and a composed final touch.
Four points from their opening two qualifiers — the draw in Czechia and this emphatic win — place Cymru top of the group heading into April’s double‑header against Albania. For Griffiths, the match felt like a statement of intent at both club and international level.
Last month, she joined Sunderland Women on loan until the end of the 2025/26 season, her first spell away from Manchester United after signing her maiden professional contract last summer. The move offers the former Coleg Meirion‑Dwyfor student the senior minutes she needs, and performances like this suggest she is ready to seize them.
Her first Cymru goal arrived back in October at Cardiff City Stadium, where she marked her first senior start with a memorable strike against Australia.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.