NEFYN United’s pursuit of silverware on multiple fronts continued on Saturday as they booked their place in the semi‑finals of the Cwpan Snowdonia Fire Protection Cup with a disciplined 2–0 win over Talysarn Celts.
After an evenly matched first half at Cae’r Delyn, the Penwaig – strong contenders for the North Wales Coast West Premier title and already through to the NWCFA Intermediate Challenge Cup final – lifted the tempo after the break.
They pushed the Celts back for long periods and finally broke through on 72 minutes when Llyr Pennant combined neatly with Tomos Huw before drilling past visiting keeper Tyler Jones.
Nefyn chased a second but had to wait until deep into stoppage time to seal their ninth straight victory in all competitions. It came courtesy of January signing Steffan Toplis, who registered his 12th goal for the club after being picked out by Tomi Evans.
Elsewhere, title rivals Nantlle Vale also reached the last four following a hard‑earned 2–1 win at Boded.
Chris Jones put the hosts ahead after 15 minutes, a lead they held until half-time.
Vale responded early in the second half, Llion Griffiths finishing after good link‑up play with Aaron Griffiths.
he tie remained finely poised until the 90th minute, when Boded’s Callum Hughes was sent off.
Vale capitalised on the advantage in stoppage time as Alex Kalafusz struck a dramatic winner, created by James Bell.
League leaders Menai Bridge Tigers progressed with a commanding performance against Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs.
Cameron Jones broke the deadlock on 37 minutes, but Blaenau’s disciplined defending kept the contest alive at the interval.
The Tigers took control around the hour mark when Matthew Jones scored twice in four minutes, set up by John Littlemore and Cameron Barry. Callum Thomas added a fourth with 15 minutes remaining to cap an impressive display.
Gwalchmai claimed the final semi‑final spot thanks to substitute Callum Edwards’ stoppage‑time winner in a 2–1 victory over Penrhyndeudraeth.
After a balanced first half, Cian Owen put Gwalchmai ahead on 53 minutes. The Cocklemen hit back through Cai Henshaw after 67 minutes, but Edwards had the final word to send the islanders through.
