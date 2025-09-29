BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United FC have officially confirmed Adam Morris as the first team's new manager for the 2025/26 season.

Following the departure of Ceri Roberts, Morris has been in interim charge for the last month and after a difficult start has overseen an unbeaten September with three MMP Central Wales North League wins at Wern Myncah and a CWFA Senior Cup victory against Presteigne St Andrews on Sunday, also at home.

Under his helm, Barmouth beat Dyffyn Banw 1-0 in the league on 6 September, followed by a 4-1 victory against Trewern United a week later.

With confidence building they went on to beat local rivals Tywyn Bryncrug 4-0 with goals by Leo Green (2), Joe Soar and John Sutherns.

Morris will be assisted by Liam Charlton and Ashley Parry.

The club posted: “We would like to wish Adam the very best for the remainder of this season. C’mon the Magpies.”