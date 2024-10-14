PWLLHELI suffered a bad day at the office as they lost against Connah’s Quay Town in an ill disciplined affair at the Rec on Saturday.
The visitors moved up to third in the table after beating the home side 3-0.
After a pretty even opening half hour, Town took the lead through Ben Hughes seven minutes before the break.
He bagged his brace just after the hour before Pascal Gomez sealed the win with a third with 15 minutes remaining.
Both sides finished with nine men, Gethin Willams and Sion Jones given their marching orders for the hosts whilst Sam Reynolds and Edward Brown were also sent for an early shower.
Harri Hughes’ goal just before the hour was enough to secure a big win for Nantlle Vale at Felinheli as they strive to move up the table whilst basement side Menai Bridge Tigers were hammered 6-1 by visitors Corwen, Scott Evans, Thomas Mann and Henry Evans all scoring twice.
Second placed NFA were held to a 1-1 draw against Holyhead Hotspur, who took a 10th minute lead through Tomi Llywelyn. Lewis Evans equalised on the stroke of half time for NFA who trail leaders Porthmadog by two points.
Other results: Llennefydd 3 Llangefni Town 2; Llanrwst United 3 St Asaph City 1; Trearddur Bay 1 CPD Y Rhyl 1879 0.