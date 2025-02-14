PORTHMADOG face another big game at the Traeth on Saturday when they entertain CPD Llannefydd.
Chris Jones’ team has bounced back from the disappointment of losing 2-1 against Trearddur Bay at the tail end of January with three wins on the bounce in the Lock Stock Ardal North West.
The latest was the 3-0 win against Menai Bridge Tigers on Tuesday evening.
Every game is now a final and on Saturday a particularly difficult ‘final’ awaits Port as they attempt to chase down leaders Rhyl 1879 who are a point clear with a game in hand.
Saturday’s visitors are in a great run of form winning nine of their last 10 games.
Included in those wins was a 4-0 victory over Port.
Other notable wins during this run include a 7-0 beating for Conwy and, last weekend, a 4-0 victory over Connah’s Quay Town.
Port now look to be over a disappointing run and have started on a good run themselves, with four straight wins in league and cup.
So something must give on Saturday. Kick-off 2.30pm.