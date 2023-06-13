The Council of the Central Wales FA has resolved to establish a prestigious annual award in memory and in honour of Kevin Jenkins ,affectionally known as ‘Bones’.
The Kevin Jenkins Award to be known as the Bones Award will be awarded for outstanding contribution to club football in Central Wales and may be awarded to players/officials/match officials volunteers and supporters.
The inaugural award will be made at the end of the 2023/24 season.
Clubs, leagues and organisations may recommend individuals for the award which will decided upon by a committee including league secretaries.
The council posted: "Bones will always be remembered for his involvement with Penrhyncoch FC . He played more than 1,250 games for them and also played for Penybont, Dewi Stars, Rhayader, Ffostrasol, Llandysul, Aber Reserves, Aber Youth, Bont and Goginan. He was also a fully qualified referee.
"He fulfilled every role possible with the Roosters - 1st, 2nd and 3rd team manager, ladies team manager, player, secretary, treasurer, groundsman, kit man, first aid and chairman.
"He was a respected coach having gained his C and B badges and coached in the Aberystwyth Town Academy for 10 years.
"He also gave his time to working with and helping to develop Aberystwyth Town Ladies.
"His love for the game and commitment was infectious; he always promoted the game in the right way, making a positive impact upon young players.
"We hope that this new annual award will be fitting recognition of the outstanding contribution Bones made to club football in Central Wales."