BOW Street climbed to the top of the Ardal North East league after producing a solid performance on the road against Kerry on Saturday.
The Magpies put in a big performance and worked hard throughout to come away with the three points and condemning the Lambs to the first defeat at Dolforgan Park in two years.
Steff Davies gave the visitors the lead on 16 minutes but Rhys Hughes was the star of the show with a hat-trick after coming on as a second half substitute.
There was another goal fest at the Marian as Dolgellau beat Rhos Aelwyd by the same scoreline for their third win in five league outings.
It took a wonder strike from outside the area to unlock the stalemate after Gethin Evans’ left footer found the top right corner.
Dennis Bates doubled the lead on the stroke of half time when Gerwyn Williams’ freekick deflected into his path.
The visitors pegged a goal back on the stroke of half time from a deep set piece into the box, the ball eventually falling to Ryan Jenkins to finish from close range.
The second half was a very controlled performance from Dol, solid from the back to the front.
Paul Lewis cut in from the right to score the third on the hour, and a strong clearing header from man of the match, Jake Jones, was matched by a strong battling run from Osian Morris to place his shot under the keeper for the fourth moments later.
A trip to Cefn Albion is never an easy task but Llanuwchllyn bossed proceedings from the first whistle to run out 5-1 winners.
Llan started on fire, determined to work harder than their opponents. With the squad getting stronger, there is more competition for the shirt this year, and that was seen in the team's performance.
Meilir Williams gave Llan the early initiative with a brace of goals inside 21 minutes with Gwydion Ifan underlining their superiority on the day with a third moments later.
The hosts applied some pressure in the last 10 minutes of the half with Llan keeper Rob Dascalu called into action to deal with some dangerous crosses and a fiercely struck 30 yarder but the visitors held firm.
Sion Tudor’e men could have been even further ahead at the break if they had been a bit more clinical but a three nil lead represented a good start.
Thomas Smith reduced the deficit from the penalty spot on 54 minutes but Ilan Hughes restored Llan’s three-goal cushion on 70 minutes before Williams completed his hat-trick in stoppage time.
Other results: Llandrindod Wells 3 Llansantffraid 0; Llangollen Town 0 Llanfair United 1; Penycae 3 Builth Wells 1; Radnor Valley 2 Brickfield 2.