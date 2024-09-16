AFTER the debacle against Holyhead Hotspur in the FAW Trophy the previous week, normal service was resumed at Y Traeth on Saturday as Port secured a convincing 3-0 win in an Ardal North West game that will be remembered by one player in particular, namely Tom Hilditch who scored his second league hat-trick of the season, writes Treflyn Jones.
It`s fair to say that Port were first out of the blocks and they went on to dominate the first 45 minutes, although they found Corwen`s disciplined and organised defence difficult to break down.
An early low cross by Hilditch was cleared and Danny Brookwell shot just over the bar with a good left-footer from fully 25 yards.
Then, from a corner kick, former Port custodian Tyler French miscued his punch somewhat but the hard-working Rhys Alun could only shoot into the side-netting.
Port kept on knocking at the door and were duly rewarded on 45 when Brookwell was adjudged to have been brought down in the process of getting his shot away.
Up stepped Hilditch who confidently converted the spot kick as he sent French the wrong way.
Just before the half time whistle, Corwen came close to scoring when a Port defender was dispossessed.
There followed a minor melee in the box before Oliver Farebrother in the Port goal eventually gathered the ball and the danger was averted with the score remaining at 1-0 at the interval.
Corwen came out with rather more attacking intent at the start of the second period as they searched for an equalizer but Port scored from another penalty on 52 minutes.
Hilditch was a constant thorn in Corwen`s side especially in the box and referee Andy Harms pointed to the spot when his weaving run was ended when he was brought down.
The Corwen coaching staff were incensed by the decision. Yes, there was contact but was it sufficient? The referee thought so and I guess that`s all that matters.
Hilditch slammed the ball to the goalkeeper`s left. Tyler French guessed right this time but was beaten by sheer power.
Port were now playing with confidence and fluency as Corwen seemed to tire.
A very worthy right foot drive by the eye-catching Sion Wyn Williams was well gathered by French, before that man Hilditch, with sheer determination and pace put the game beyond the visitors.
He dispossessed a defender just inside the Corwen half before outsprinting two defenders and blasting the ball beyond the keeper.
Port were not content with three, however, and they were in no mood to concede at the other end.
On two occasions in the last quarter of an hour, substitute Jack Gibney struck the crossbar from beautifully flighted shots with the keeper well beaten.
This was a good win brought about by thoroughly patient play and mostly accurate passing.
It was also gratifying to see the attendance remaining above the 200+ mark.
What`s more, Port remain top of the league on goal difference with Connah`s Quay Town in second place.
Next week Port travel to Queen`s Park in Wrexham for a tricky tussle in the first round of the JD Welsh Cup, kick-off at 1:30 p.m.