LLANUWCHLLYN suffered a very disappointing afternoon on Saturday as they dropped points at home against mid table Cefn Albion in the Ardal North East.
The visitors are always difficult opponents whose physical style of play tests Llanuwchllyn.
The hosts had the better start, creating several half chances.
Ilan Hughes hit the crossbar from a good free kick after 20 minutes, before a good chance fell to Meilir Williams minutes later, after he went around the goalkeeper, only for his shot to go past the post.
The opening goal came after 39 minutes, Williams volleying Tom Roberts’ cross beyond keeper Aaron Jones to take his tally to 26 in the league for the season.
It was only a slight advantage for the hosts who needed a second goal to give themselves some breathing space.
They continued to create chances but Cefn struck back with 15 minutes remaining, Alex Williams with a strong run and shot.
Back came Llan but despite pressing forward at every opportunity the crucial second goal proved elusive.
The team, who have plenty of games in hand in reserve, faces a long, arduous trip to Builth Wells next Saturday, hoping for three points to get the title push back on track.
Llanidloes picked up three points on the road with a great second half performance to seal a 4-1 win at Llangollen Town.
It was a fitting tribute to legendary Daffs Goalkeeper Lyn Meredith who passed away recently.
Jack Welsh gave the hosts the advantage at the break but Llani roared back with an impressive hat-trick by Tyler Mallet and a Mason Jones strike.
First half goals by Alexander Hicks and Cormac O’Bryne sealed Builth Wells’ 2-0 win against visitors Llanfair United whilst Chirk ran out 4-1 winners against Penycae.
The hosts led 2-1 at the break through Tom Freeman and Caleb Davies, Ben Buley with Penycae’s response.
Freeman bagged his brace with Niall Freeman also getting on the scoresheet in the second half.
Llandrindod were 4-2 winners at Llansantffraid thanks to Shaun Nicholls, Zak Baker, Robert Kear and Stuart Williams.
The hosts were always in contention after strikes by Patrick Udoh and Thomas Williams.