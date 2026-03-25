BALA ladies rugby team have made it through to the final of the WRU Women's National Bowl competition. This involves ladies teams throughout Wales.
They played their semi final against Treorchy ladies on Sunday.
It was an exciting match where Bala found themselves playing the last 10 minutes with thirteen players, following red and yellow cards.
Bala seemed comfortably in the lead at one point but a stubborn Treorchy side refused to give up.
Down to 13, Bala were hanging on when Treorchy scored two late tries with the local support screaming for the final whistle.
Bala eventually came out on top with a score of 39-36. This was entertaining rugby at it's best and the game was a credit to both squads.
In the other semi final Machynlleth ladies beat Porthcawl ladies 30-41 away at Porthcawl.
Bala ladies will face Machynlleth ladies in the final at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on April 18th in what promises to be an exciting encounter.
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