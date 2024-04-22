LLANUWCHLLYN returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Llanfair United as the three-horse race for the Ardal North East title hots up.
Following the disappointment of the 2-0 defeat against Dolgellau in midweek, Llan made a very nervous start on Saturday with the home side going close on numerous occasions.
Rob Dascalu was forced into action with a couple of fine saves as Llanfair applied the early pressure and looked odds on to make a breakthrough.
But the visitors sparked into life on 23 minutes when Meilir Williams received a pass from Owain ap Gareth and took a deft touch to ghost past three Llanfair defenders before thundering the ball into the corner of the net.
An excellent goal out of nowhere by Williams, and a special celebration to mark his 21nd league goal of the campaign.
But Llanfair continued to shape up as the better side in the opening 45 minutes with the visitors fortunate to be a goal to the good at the break.
They came out with more intent after the turnaround and defended resolutely which resulted in less work for Dascalu in goal.
It was a much improved display but they had to wait until the 88th minutes to seal the win, Sam Evans dancing around his marker to deliver a pearl of a ball across the penalty area for Williams to finish clinically and take Llan to within 11 points of leaders Penrhyncoch with three games in hand.
Another big fixture awaits them tonight (Wednesday) when third-placed Bow Street, who also harbour title ambitions, visit Cae Llan. Penrhyncoch entertain Llandrindod Wells tonight in another big game.
Full of confidence after beating Llanuwchllyn, Dolgellau beat Cefn Albion at the eighth time of asking after an entertaining clash ended 3-2 in their favour at Clywedog Park.
Manager Rob Evans said: “A depleted squad and travelling away for the second time in four days and still produce a performance like that is something I have never witnessed before.
“Wednesday was special but yesterday has eclipsed that already. Really proud of all the players and the club.”
Dol took the lead through a well-worked throw-in which led to Gerwyn Williams’ shot being parried to Dennis Bates to slot home.
Williams made it 29 goals for the season, with a clinical penalty after a foul on Jon Sutton in first half stoppage time.
Alex Williams reduced the arrears early in the second half but the two-goal cushion was restored by Joey Thomas moments later after good work by Williams.
Connor Kendrick set up a tense final when he made it 3-2 with 20 minutes to go but the Wasps held on for a deserved win.