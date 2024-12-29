THE top of the table Ardal North East clash between Dolgellau Athletic and Bow Street ended in a thrilling 3-3 stalemate after the Magpies netted a very late equaliser.
The draw was probably the fair result after an entertaining encounter between two excellent sides at the Marian on Saturday but Street, who stay top of the pile, will take more from the game after fighting back from 2-0 and levelling in the eighth minute of added on time.
Dolgellau, who remain a point behind Bow Street but with a game in hand, took the lead on the half hour through 16-year-old Osian Morris who took his tally to 16 league goals for the season.
Paul Lewis doubled their advantage on the hour but Courtney Perkins reduced the deficit moments later.
Steff Davies equalised for the visitors on 69 minutes only for Ioan Roberts to restore Dol’s lead 10 minutes later.
It looked like that would be enough to seal the three points but Callum Page had the final say with a dramatic equaliser.
Llanuwchllyn, who can climb to the top of the table if they produce the goods in their stack of games in hand, notched another vital win, Meilir Williams’ penalty on the half hour the difference between the two teams at Penycae.
There was little to cheer in terms of goals as it ended goalless between Llanidloes Town and visitors Rhos Aelwyd but there were six to celebrate after it ended 3-3 between Brickfield Rangers and Chirk AAA, who led 2-0 at the break through Niall Freeman and Tom Freeman.
The hosts fired back after the break with a couple of goals by Haci Ozlu before the hour but Chirk nudged ahead again when Tom Freeman bagged his brace six minutes later.
Callum Roberts equalised with 15 minutes to go and the result was in the balance until the final whistle.
Llansantffraid were worthy 2-0 winners at Llanfair United, Jake Harris with the second, decisive goal whilst Llangollen Town won by the same scoreline against visitors Rhos Aelwyd, thanks to Meuryn Hughes and Jack Welsh.
Third placed Builth Wells survived a late scare at Llandrindod Wells when Ashley Jones scored for the hosts in the closing stages when the Bulls were looking to seal a comfortable win with a couple of strikes by Lyndon Jones.
And it was honours even at 2-2 between Radnor Valley and Kerry, who took a fourth minute lead through Barry Bellis.
The hosts fought back to take the lead through Jack Clarke and Joseph Price but Luke Mumford equalised before the break.
There were plenty of opportunities in the second half but defences remained on top.