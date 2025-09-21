Radnor Valley 1 Llanuwchllyn 3
Ardal North East
LLANUWCHLLYN took full advantage of participating in the sole Ardal League North East fixture over the weekend by beating Radnor Valley to go four points clear at the top of the table.
On a very wet surface and tricky conditions at The Bypass, Sion Tudor’s players were on the front foot from the first whistle, playing with real purpose and giving the hosts no time on the ball.
Their positive play was rewarded with an opening goal after five minutes when Meilir Williams ran on to Steffan Dolben’s cross but his shot was brilliantly saved by home keeper Otto Jones.
However, the ball fell kindly for Tommy Evans to find the back of the net.
More chances followed with Tom Roberts, Williams and Dale Davies going close before the home side equalised against the run of play on the half hour, Jack Clarke netting from the penalty spot.
Despite that setback, Llan came out with all guns firing in the second half again with an early goal, Dolben with a cracker into the top corner after good work by Will Owen.
Llan went in search of more reward but came up against an inspired Jones in goal who pulled off a number of saves.
But he was beaten again with 15 minutes remaining, Meirion Pughe with a well-taken free kick after a foul on Tom Roberts on the edge off the area.
Warren Duckett and Dale Davies nearly added to Llan’s tally in the closing stages but Jones was in no mood to be beaten again.
Llan face the long trip back to Radnor on Saturday for a Lock Stock Ardal North League Cup clash and will hope to produce a similar performance and result at The Bypass in better conditions hopefully.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.