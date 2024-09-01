PORTHMADOG are through to the next round of the Ardal League North Cup after a battling win under very tough circumstances against Rhyl 1879 at Belle Vue on Saturday.
After a cagey opening 10 minutes, Rhyl came close to scoring when an incisive pass by Sam Ashton released Tom Kemp whose low effort was well blocked by Oliver Farebrother diving to his left.
Tom Hilditch then came close for Port as his left foot effort went just past the post and the same player came closer still when a firm shot from a Ryan Williams’ low cross was blocked before troubling keeper Josh Cooke.
Rhyl took the lead on 22 minutes when James Stevens delivered a telling low pass from the right which produced a confident finish into the roof of the net by Sam Ashton.
A few minutes later, Hilditch was yellow carded for an infringement.
The Port striker protested vehemently that he was a victim of a foul and further protestations persuaded the referee Adam Herbert to brandish a second yellow which meant an early bath for Port’s top scorer.
Further outbreaks of handbags at dawn then ensued, and, after a minor flurry of more bookings, sanity was restored.
The game then settled into a more watchable spectacle as Port found their passing rhythm and Rhyl used the width of the ever-impressive Belle Vue to good effect.
Ten minutes before the break, a terrific run and cross by the talented Sion Wyn Williams presented Danny Brookwell with an excellent chance to equalize but his point-blank blast was instinctively stopped by Cooke on his line.
In the face of adversity, Port were quickly out of the blocks in the second half and looked anything but a team reduced to ten men as an early left-footer by Brookwell was deflected for a corner.
Then the same player evaded two defenders before letting fly straight at Cooke in the goal.
Rhyl’s attacks were now less frequent and seemed to lack the intensity of their first-half forays.
Former Port striker Callum Parry found himself well-placed but his tame shot rolled harmlessly into Farebrother’s grateful arms, whilst at the other end, a telling pass by Rhys Alun ended with a very worthy long range drive by John Littlemore which was well saved low to his left by Cooke.
On 70 minutes, Littlemore came agonisingly close to an equalizer when his terrific angled drive on the turn hit the inside of the post with the keeper well beaten.
Five minutes later and Port were level. A left-footed cross by Rhys Alun was expertly controlled by Cai Jones 12 yards from goal before swivelling and slamming a splendid volley past Cooke for a richly deserved equalizer.
Port were now looking very likely to seize a victory in the last few minutes as Cai Jones was sent clean through only to see his firm shot blocked by the busy Cooke.
Then, Littlemore burst through but his lob hit the top of the bar before a long range left foot effort by Brookwell was safely gathered under his cross-bar by the Lilywhites’ custodian.
The final whistle indicated an immediate dose of the dreaded penalties with Farebrother taking Port through with a terrific save to deny James Jones.
Llanuwchllyn produced another top notch display to run out 5-0 winners against visitors Chirk AAA.
The Cae Llan hosts took charge from the outset and were two goals to the good midway through the first half with a couple of quickfire goals by Meilir Williams.
They kept up the pressure and were out of sight by the break with Gwydion Roberts and Joe Vaughan adding to Chirk’s misery.
The visitors were better organised defensively in the second half but Williams was determined to claim his hat-trick and he did just that with 15 minutes remaining.
Dolgellau Athletic suffered a tough day day on the road at Radnor Valley who were solid all over and limited the Wasps to very few clear-cut opportunities.
The hosts led 1-0 at the break through Joshua Traylor Hall and doubled their advantage courtesy of a Joseph Price strike on the half hour.
After the impressive 4-3 win against Llanuwchllyn in midweek, Dol were far from their best on Saturday and had to wait until the seventh minute of stoppage time for their consolation goal which came from Gerwyn Williams’ well-struck penalty.
Pwllheli also had a bad day at the office as they were soundly beaten 5-0 at NFA FC.
Goals by Kai Davies and Cammron Morris gave the home side the edge at the break and they kept their foot on the gas with Archie Jones netting a second half hat-trick.
It was better news for Nantlle Vale who saw off St Asaph City 3-1.
The Maes Dulyn hosts were gifted the lead through a Paris Gray own goal after just four minutes and were well in charge at the interval after further strikes by Rhys Jones and Llion Griffiths.
It was a more even affair in the second half when Gray made amends for his own goal when he made it 3-1 in the 72nd minute.