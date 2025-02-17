Porthmadog 2 Llannefydd 2
Ardal North West
PORTHMADOG’S promotion hopes received something of a dent on Saturday as the hosts played out a nail-biting draw against a very good Llannefydd who will doubtless become a real force at this level, writes Treflyn Jones.
A very fine game as it was, the most avid Port supporters will feel that Port were slightly unlucky not to snatch all three points.
During a brisk and fairly even start, Port came close as a header by Iddon Price went narrowly wide but the fleet of foot visitors opened the scoring on 14 minutes when Sam Jones netted after a precise exchange of passes with Matthew Jones in the home box.
Port heads did not drop as they attempted to give as good as they got.
Around the half hour mark, the hosts were gaining a real foothold in the proceedings and the busy Danny Brookwell saw his strong drive drift just wide of Dylan Jones` upright.
At this stage, Port were bossing the corner count but a well-drilled Llan defence coped competently with all of them…almost!
There came loud appeals for a penalty when Tom Hilditch went down in the box after good work by Josh Banks and a strong left-foot drive by Josh was well-held by Jones.
Then, deep into first half injury time, Port gained a deserved equaliser when Gruff Ellis rose higher than his markers to head home at the near post from a Hilditch corner and the half ended all square at 1-1.
The Traeth men started the second half with renewed vigour.
In the opening minute, top-scorer Hilditch came very close to giving Port the lead, latching on to an excellent through ball by the hard-working Caio Evans before his shot was charged down by Jones as the ball cannoned off his legs.
However, a few minutes later, a strong header by Cai Jones put Hilditch clean through again and the burly striker made no mistake as he calmly chipped the ball over Jones’ dive to put Port ahead for the first time to the delight of the Town End faithful.
It was now an end-to-end affair, and scarcely had the ink dried on the reporter`s page than Llannefydd equalised with another fine goal.
Thomas Ellis Jones’ pass had the beating of the Port rearguard and Matthew Jones brought the ball under his spell syperbly before slotting home past Farebrother. Game on? You bet!
Port produced some very good football indeed as they pressurised the Llan defence for the remaining 15 minutes but that defence charged down several worthy attempts from a Port team who tried frantically to find that elusive winner.
Mind you, Llan too had their moments, most notably when a rare bad bounce deceived Port`s Gruff Ellis, allowing danger-man David Lawson-Cooke a shot at goal which was blocked by a well-timed tackle by Jake Jones.
Port tried and tried at the other end and the work-rate and enthusiasm of the team could not be faulted.
However, at the end it felt a little bit like two points dropped rather than a point gained.
Portwill try again on Saturday, when they travel to Treborth to face Menai Bridge Tigers who only lost 4-2 at Rhyl yesterday. Kick-off is at 2pm.