THE Ardal North West title race has been thrown wide open again after leaders Flint Mountain were beaten 1-0 at Holyhead Hotspur.
The slip up has given Llay Welfare the opportunity to take over at the top by a point should they win their match in hand with games running out.
A superb Kenleigh Owen strike at the death ensured the three points for the Harbourmen but the win was largely down to a colossal defensive performance by skipper Alex Jones who won every duel and didn’t give the visiting attack a look in.
Llay Welfare made it seven wins on the bounce with four unanswered goals at Felinheli.
The visitors were two goals to the good at the break thanks to a Jonathan Collo brace which included a penalty.
Their cause was aided by an Ifan Emyr own goal on the hour before Tomos Williams made it 4-0 in the 66th minute.
The destination of the title may become clearer when Llay host leaders Flint Mountain tonight (Wednesday).
Hawarden Rangers staged a good comeback to take the spoils at Llangefni Town after the islanders had taken the lead through Osian Jones on the half hour.
Home keeper Tyler Jones scored an own goal on the hour with Daniel Flanders sealing the win with 10 minutes to go.
Conwy Borough enjoyed a comfortable afternoon’s work as they saw off visitors Y Rhyl 1879 by three goals to nil.
Adam Hold set the hosts on their way in the 10th minute with Daniel Evans doubling their tally midway through the first half.
Rhyl tried to get back into it but it was game over when Toby Jones scored the killer third goal early in the second stanza.
Bethesda Athletic notched their eighth victory of the campaign with two late goals despite being down to 10 men against bottom-of-the-table Saltney Town.
After a goalless first half with little to choose between the two sides, Pesda were dealt a blow when Cian Williams was red carded on the hour.
But the visitors kept their composure and found a way to win with a couple of goals by Daniel Hughes.
Goals by Lewys Turner, Samuel Jones and David Lawson Cooke saw Llannefydd to a 3-0 win against visitors Brickfield Rangers.
Jones also missed a penalty for the home side.
A stoppage time strike by Christopher Nicolson finally made sure of the win for Llanrwst United against visitors St Asaph City.
The Rwsters had the upper hand in the opening 45 minutes with Nicolson and Conor Davies giving them control and a tw-goal lead.
Jake Walker pulled on back for the Saints on the stroke of half time and the result was in the balance until the end of an evenly-contested second half.