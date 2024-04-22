IT’S become a two-horse race in the Ardal North West with Flint Mountain and Llay Welfare going head to head.
CPD Rhyl 1879 still lead the table by a point but have played four more games than the title rivals.
Nantlle Vale, in fifth place, dropped further off the pace when they were held to a 3-3 draw against visitors Conwy Borough.
Adam Hold gave Borough an early grip on proceedings with a well-taken goal on the half hour and that’s the way it stayed at the break at Maes Dulyn.
The hosts struck back through Cai Parry in the 56th minutes but a couple of quickfire goals around the hour mark, a penalty by Toby Jones and a Sean McCaffery strike, put the visitors back in control.
Credit to Vale, they didn’t let their heads drop and pulled one back through Jamie Jones in the 73rd minute.
Vale’s top scorer Ashley Owen took his tally to 17 for the season to make it 3-3 and the momentum on the hosts’ side but Borough held on for a point.
Pwllheli endured a poor day at the office when they were beaten 3-1 at second-from-bottom Felinheli who took a two-goal lead into the break courtesy of a Gavin Lloyd Jones brace.
Carl Jones pulled one back on 50 minutes but Iwan Owen sealed the three points for Felin with 10 minutes remaining.
Leaders Rhyl were held to a 2-2 draw by visitors St Asaph City who led 2-0 at the interval thanks to Jake Walker and James Williams.
Stung into action, Rhyl mounted a second half comeback with Callum Parry bagging a brace but it wasn’t enough to take the points.
Flint Mountain were given a tougher test than expected by visitors Llangefni, the islanders taking the lead through Jack Smith on 11 minutes.
Joe Holt struck either side of the break to give Flint the lead but Llangefni drew level courtesy of Matty Jones in the 56th minute to make a game of it.
But Andy Brown restored the hosts’ advantage three minutes later before Rob Hughes gave them some breathing space with a fourth with a quarter of an hour to go.
Llay Welfare, who trail Flint by a couple of points both having played 24 games, had an easier afternoon of it as they fires six unanswered goals against visitors Hawarden Rangers.
Jonathan Collo (2) and John Peate gave them a three-goal cushion at the break and they continued to bomb forward in the second stanza, Collo notching his hat-trick from the penalty spot, Scott Swords netting number five and Louis Anglesea turning the ball into his own net.
Other results: Llanrwst 1 Llannefydd 2; Saltney 0 Holyhead 2; Bethesda 3 Brickfield 2.