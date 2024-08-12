PORTHMADOG were denied three points after conceding two late goals in an entertaining Ardal North West clash at Connah’s Quay Nomads on Saturday.
The newly promoted hosts looked out of it as they trailed 2-0 approaching the final 10 minutes but the Nomads roared back with two strikes by Gambian born 21-year-old Pascal Gomez, set up on both occasions by the vastly experienced former Bangor City, Rhyl and York City forward Jamie Reed.
Reed had only signed on for his new club during the week and it proved to be quite a debut.
Chris Jones’ Porthmadog had taken charge from the first whistle and took a deserved lead through Danny Brookwell on 14 minutes, Rhys Alun with the assist.
And they doubled their advantage five minutes into the second period, Rhys Alun beating keeper Dan Cooper after good work by Tom Hilditch.
Though reasonably comfortable, Port paid the price for failing to add to their tally with Gomez dishing out the punishment and assisting the promoted North East Wales Premier club to continue their good start at Tier 3 level.
Jack Roberts of Connahs Quay saw red on 86 minutes but too late to have any influence on the game.
There was less excitement at the Rec where CPD Pwllheli were held to a goalless draw against visitors St Asaph City.
The home side gave a senior debut to 17-year-old Llyr Williams who came on as a second half substitute.
Nantlle Vale suffered defeat at Maes Dulyn at the hands of CPD Rhyl 1879 who ran out 2-1 winners.
The visitors took the through Jonathan Bravo Pinto after just seven minutes but Vale hit back through Llion Griffiths.eight minutes into the second half.
There was little to choose between the two teams on the day but Rhyl took the points courtesy of Callum Parry’s strike midway through the second half.
Goals by Llion Morris on the stroke of half time and Lewys Turner with 10 minutes to go secured Llannefydd a comeback win against Holyhead Hotspur after the Harbourmen had taken the lead on the half hour courtesy of Cory Williams’ penalty.
It was the same score line at Rhyl as NFA FC ran out winners against visitors Conwy Borough.
Samuel Brewerton, who was sent off in the closing seconds of the contest, opened the scoring for the hosts after three minutes but it was all square at the break, Ray Knight with the leveller.
The match swung the hosts’ way when Archie Jones converted a stoppage time penalty.
Les Davies earned Trearddur Bay a point with an equaliser in the 10th minute of added on time after Julian Williams had put visitors Llanrwst United ahead on the half hour.
And Corwen came out on top in another close match after Jamie Thomas had given hosts Llangefni Town the advantage on 36 minutes.
Henry Evans levelled matters early in the second half with Alexander Webster completing the comeback with 15 minutes to go.